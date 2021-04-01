PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,365,477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHIL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. PHI Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About PHI Group
