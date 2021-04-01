Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after acquiring an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

