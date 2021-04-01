Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

PXFG stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Phoenix Footwear Group has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

About Phoenix Footwear Group

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

