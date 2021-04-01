Phoenix Global (PHB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.07 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $90.51 million and $8.07 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00386845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020239 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.53 or 0.00644880 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,505,433,749 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars.

