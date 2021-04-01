Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,288.02 or 1.00076370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.00395986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.48 or 0.00308013 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.20 or 0.00764989 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00107494 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,281,412 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

