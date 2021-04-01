PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.0885 on Top Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $191,357.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00063305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00320305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00088166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.41 or 0.00726039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029324 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

