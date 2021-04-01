Phore Price Up 3.4% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and $20,190.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,661,738 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

