Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.34% of Phreesia worth $127,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,271 shares of company stock worth $27,042,052 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

