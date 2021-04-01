Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 5,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,568. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. Phreesia has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,271 shares of company stock worth $27,042,052. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

