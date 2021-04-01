Pickle Finance Price Reaches $14.79 on Exchanges (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Pickle Finance token can now be purchased for $14.79 or 0.00024644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $19.80 million and $6.19 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00063210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00321462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00087973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00724713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00029317 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,364,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,338,434 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

