Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $74,343.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007403 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EFT.finance (EFT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.54 or 0.00395501 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00187808 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.