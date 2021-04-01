Pigeoncoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $78,803.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.54 million and $78,803.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007846 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EFT.finance (EFT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.74 or 0.00373313 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00174001 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

