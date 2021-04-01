Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $16,334.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.61 or 0.00394590 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006039 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027316 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.18 or 0.05128369 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,591,124 coins and its circulating supply is 426,330,688 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.