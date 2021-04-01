Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Up 3.6%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. 188,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,095,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Pintec Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

