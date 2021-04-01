Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,552. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

