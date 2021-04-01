Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Bancorporation in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WTBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $24.09 on Thursday. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $396.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 71,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 232.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 19,027.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 80.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

