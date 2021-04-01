Piper Sandler Comments on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 851,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 439.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 334,366 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

