Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Apria in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

APR opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

