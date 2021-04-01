Piper Sandler Weighs in on Heartland BancCorp’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $190.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.