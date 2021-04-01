PiplCoin Hits One Day Volume of $117.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $405,041.83 and approximately $117.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00050936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.90 or 0.00643913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025953 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

