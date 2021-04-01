PiplCoin Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $509,828.36 and $118.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.54 or 0.00635240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

