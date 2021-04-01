Pirate Chain Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $57.88 million and $91,442.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.00274791 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070376 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00089845 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

