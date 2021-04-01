PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Tops $2.63 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $11,180.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,620,170 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

