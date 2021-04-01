Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of PLLIF stock remained flat at $$5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

