Pirl One Day Volume Reaches $130.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $149,416.02 and approximately $130.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,885.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.74 or 0.03271984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.79 or 0.00334192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.25 or 0.00910661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.54 or 0.00423760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.70 or 0.00369700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00267239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00023578 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.