Pivot Token (PVT) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $1.74 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.60 or 0.00638846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027913 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.