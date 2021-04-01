PIXEL (PXL) Price Up 46% This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 46% higher against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $108.15 million and $124.43 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,295.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $557.94 or 0.00940948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.94 or 0.00396223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

