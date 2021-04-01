Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Pizza token can now be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $13,233.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001316 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00135713 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars.

