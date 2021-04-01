Plair Reaches Market Cap of $4.23 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $141,285.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00050266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.00633175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027975 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

