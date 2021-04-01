Playcent (PCNT) Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $694,818.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00064597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00322510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.00773393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00047984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029002 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

