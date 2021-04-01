PlayGame (PXG) Price Up 240.4% Over Last Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $316,899.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 240.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00051320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.43 or 0.00640279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00068756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

