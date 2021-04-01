Playkey (PKT) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $830,784.91 and approximately $88,244.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.42 or 0.00636025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.