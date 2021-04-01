PLBY Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 24,193 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 740% compared to the average daily volume of 2,880 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:PLBY traded up $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,253. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67.

