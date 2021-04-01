Plian Price Tops $0.0419 on Top Exchanges (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Plian has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $34.26 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.14 or 0.00635488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,601,262 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

