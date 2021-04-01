Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.46.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In related news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 578.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $17,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 441,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,541,645. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -113.48 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.