Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,446.22

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,446.22 ($18.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,380 ($18.03). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.29), with a volume of 278,340 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Plus500 from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,356.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,446.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

