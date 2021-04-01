Pluton (PLU) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. Pluton has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $1.02 million worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton coin can now be bought for $9.63 or 0.00016252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pluton has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00638444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.