Pmeer Tops 24-Hour Volume of $338,560.00 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00064597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00322510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.00773393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00047984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

