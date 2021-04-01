pNetwork (PNT) Price Tops $2.48 on Major Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork token can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00004114 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $69.88 million and approximately $21.79 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00050221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00634345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 73,772,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,215,178 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

pNetwork Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.