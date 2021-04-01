POA (POA) Price Hits $0.12

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $34.38 million and $1.08 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,138,924 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
