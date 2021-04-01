Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 951,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Polar Power during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. 12.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $30.82.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

