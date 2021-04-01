Polis Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Polis has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Polis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $8,610.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001328 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00139608 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

