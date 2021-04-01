Polkadot Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $37.86 or 0.00064044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion and approximately $3.06 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00343058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00794271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014561 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,061,043,301 coins and its circulating supply is 925,019,188 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

