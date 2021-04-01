Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) were up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.66. Approximately 968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

A number of research firms have commented on PBKOF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.