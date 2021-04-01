Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.02. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 350 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.