Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Pool by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Pool stock opened at $345.24 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $176.19 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.