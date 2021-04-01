Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 24.1% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $22.54 or 0.00038301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.11 or 0.00368853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.67 or 0.00801313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00088716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.