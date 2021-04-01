POPCHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $638,160.97 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $638,160.97 and approximately $3,562.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

