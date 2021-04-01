PopularCoin Trading 84.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $175,397.59 and approximately $23.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 84.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,154,643,664 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

