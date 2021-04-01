Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

